PHOTOS: SVG, McLaughlin and Kostecki at Indianapolis

Images from The Brickyard where Scott McLaughlin, Shane van Gisbergen and Brodie Kostecki were all competing at the same venue for the first time since Bathurst 2020, as both NASCAR and IndyCar events took place.

While Kostecki was making his Cup Series debut, it was a return for Chicago race winner van Gisbergen who also made his first oval start at nearby Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday.

Scott McLaughlin says he was ‘bamboozled’ by the Indy road course, after finishing eighth from 10th on the grid, with victory going to fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon.

Images: Julia Ingall