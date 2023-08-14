Piastri flattered by future Red Bull move talk

Oscar Piastri has conceded to feeling flattered by talk linking him with a future drive with Red Bull.

Former team owner Eddie Jordan has declared himself amazed by what he has seen so far this season from Piastri in his rookie campaign with McLaren, in particular, his performance across the recent Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Piastri performed superbly to start and finish second in the sprint event, with only Red Bull’s rampant Max Verstappen ahead of him on both occasions.

“Be careful where he’s going to go because I think there is big star quality in there,” Jordan told Talksport. “I’m actually blown away with this young kid, so he’d be one of the drivers I’d be looking at to challenge Max in the future.”

Jordan then went one step further and feels Piastri could even be driving alongside Verstappen in 2025 when a seat will be vacant as Sergio Perez will be out of contract.

Daniel Ricciardo is hankering after a return to Red Bull, providing he can perform with AlphaTauri, whilst Piastri’s McLaren team-mate Lando Norris has also been linked with the seat in the past.

Jordan, however, feels Piastri has an ace up his sleeve in manager and former Red Bull driver Mark Webber who still has close ties to the team.

“Don’t be surprised if he (Piastri) is named in the future,” added Jordan. “I don’t see it (Ricciardo). They had that chance before, and Red Bull doesn’t usually go back in time. They have a very forward vision.

“If there’s a change at Red Bull, Mark Webber has brought this kid (Piastri) on, brought him over from Australia, and what a revelation he’s turned out to be.”

Piastri has quietly gone about his business this season, although impressing McLaren CEO Zak Brown to such an extent he said the 22-year-old Melburnian is a future F1 champion in the making.

With Piastri on a contract through to the end of 2024, his options are open beyond that.

With regard to Jordan’s Red Bull link, Piastri said: “It’s flattering to have those comments.

“I’m very happy where I am. But yeah, it’s always nice to be talked about in those kinds of ways.

“I think my season’s been quite good for the most part. There have definitely been some mistakes or moments I wish I could have had again, but with hindsight, it’s very easy to say those kinds of things.

“I’m happy with where I’m at driving-wise, there’s still a lot to improve, a lot to learn.

“I’ve got a very strong team-mate to learn from who, just by being a benchmark, is a big help for me getting back up to speed.

“So yeah, I’m happy where I am.”