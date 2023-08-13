Hayman unbeaten in Trans Am at QR

With victories in Races 3 and 4, Tom Hayman was unbeaten across the weekend in the National Trans Am Series fourth round at Queensland Raceway.

Race 1 was declared a non-event before he took out Race 2 on Saturday. He also won the first on Sunday ahead of fellow Mustang driver Lochie Dalton and Elliott Barbour in his Camaro. The latter was second in the last race in front of series leader James Moffat (Mustang).

Hayman was confident in his performance. “If I had to fight them, it might have been different, but I felt I had them covered,” he declared.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the Trans Am. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Second for the round, Barbour praised the performance. “Two family-run teams, it’s great to be able to take it up to the big teams,” he enthused.

Moffat was third overall and enhanced his points lead over Dalton, while Hayman holds third.

Hayman led Race 3 from the start, with Thornburrow and Moffat vying for second when they clashed at Turn 3. Moffat spun while Thornburrow was able to continue, albeit behind Dalton and Cody Gillis (Mustang).

Then followed Elliott Cleary (Mustang) and Ben Grice, who had made up many places quickly in his repaired Mustang. His charge came to an end a few laps later when he stopped in front of the pits and brought out the Safety Car.

A second Safety Car interruption came when Thornburrow pulled up after his brake pedal to the floor. Moffat had fought back to fourth ahead of Brett Holdsworth (Camaro), Gillis, Tim Brook (Challenger), Cleary and Mark Crutcher (Mustang) as the race finished with full course yellows still in place.

It was a similar tale for Hayman in Race 4, where again, he led from start to finish. Throughout the duration, Barbour held second ahead of Moffat. Gillis had fourth in the early stages before he let his teammate Cleary through and later retired with a broken axle.

Cleary later had the power steering fail which put him off at Turn 2. The fluid deposited caused Brook and Grice to travel through the gravel trap and for Crutcher to spin.

After the race went green again, Dalton chased Moffat to the chequered flag ahead of Thornburrow, Brook, Crutcher and Grice, who had made a quick pitstop. Josh Webster, Craig Scutella and Brett Holdsworth, in their Camaros, completed the somewhat depleted field.