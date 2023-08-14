Erebus targeting Le Brocq as Brown replacement

Jack Le Brocq has emerged as Erebus Motorsport’s first choice to replace Will Brown, Speedcafe understands.

Erebus is on the hunt for a new primary driver for the #9 Camaro Supercar in 2024 after team owner Betty Klimenko, it is believed, granted the Queenslander a release from the final year of his contract.

That release was confirmed last week although Triple Eight Race Engineering is refusing to announce the seemingly inevitable, that Brown is taking over from NASCAR-bound Shane van Gisbergen at the championship-winning team, just yet.

Nevertheless, a seat is now vacant at the Coca-Cola-backed squad, and Le Brocq is said to be the leading candidate to fill it.

It would be a move which can be argued as a logical one for both of those parties.

Erebus is leading both championships, with Brodie Kostecki and Brown first and second respectively in the drivers’ standings, with the edge on even the mighty Triple Eight at present.

Le Brocq, however, has been no slouch in 2023 either.

Having been preparing for the Gen3 era for some time, both Matt Stone Racing and Le Brocq are enjoying their best season in the Supercars Championship yet.

The 31-year-old Melburnian delivered MSR’s first pole position, at Hidden Valley in June, from which he drove the #34 Truck Assist Camaro to the team’s first race win.

However, he also has ties with Klimenko’s team.

Le Brocq was an Erebus Academy driver, initially competing with success in its Australian GT programme under the watch of future team CEO Barry Ryan, who was then the squad’s General Manager.

It was Erebus which gave him his Dunlop Super2 Series debut in an alliance with Image Racing, in 2014, and then his first appearance in the top flight, as an enduro co-driver in 2015.

Now, after stints at Tickford Racing (twice, including Super2), Kelly Racing (as an enduro driver only), Tekno Autosports, and Matt Stone Racing, a reunion between Le Brocq and his first Supercars team is on the cards.

The 2012 Australian Formula Ford champion is currently eighth in the drivers’ championship, behind Erebus’ incumbent duo, Triple Eight’s van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney, Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert, Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner, and Tickford’s Cam Waters.

Le Brocq is therefore the best-performing driver thought not to already be under contract for 2024 – unless Erebus happens to have already snapped him up (and/or Brown’s Triple Eight deal has not been made official just yet).

Meanwhile, Triple Eight Team Principal Jamie Whincup has hinted that confirmation of Brown as van Gisbergen’s replacement will come any day now.

The 2023 Repco Supercars Championship resumes this weekend with the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park.