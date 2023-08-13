Scott Dixon spins to win at Indianapolis road course

On the first lap of the race, Scott Dixon’s car was spun around inside of Turn 7 after contact with Romain Grosjean.

84 laps later, Dixon crossed the Yard of Bricks to win the Gallagher Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course by 0.4779 seconds over Graham Rahal.

While Rahal started on pole, his lead lasted as long as the second turn as Devlin DeFrancesco went around the outside of Pato O’Ward, Christian Lundgaard and Alexander Rossi to put himself alongside Rahal going to Turn 1.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the INDYCAR SERIES. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

As DeFrancesco and Rahal went to Turn 2, the Canadian was on the inside and took the lead in the #29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda.

Meanwhile as the field went to Turn 7, Alex Palou attempted to overtake team-mate Marcus Armstrong, Rossi and O’Ward at once before attempting to back out of the move before the corner.

The championship leader lightly hit Armstrong’s car, causing the #11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to spin. In the jamming effect, Romain Grosjean lightly hit Dixon, turning the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda around on the left side of the circuit.

Grosjean came to a stop behind Armstrong’s sideways car but Josef Newgarden hit the right front of Armstrong’s car, knocking the nose assembly off the #2 Team Penske Chevrolet.

Newgarden didn’t get restarted fast enough to avoid going a lap down to the leaders.

DeFrancesco led the field back to the green flag at the end of Lap 7 but did not hold onto the lead for long as Rahal grabbed the top spot at the start of Lap 9.

Rahal kept the lead until his first pit stop on Lap 24, handing the lead to Lundgaard. Lundgaard pitted two laps later, giving the lead to Dixon who pitted on Lap 32.

Dixon’s strategy was now becoming clear. After spinning on the first lap of the race, the CGR crew called the 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner to pit road on Lap 6 under the full course Caution.

Dixon’s strategy now became a pure fuel conservation run with a few laps in hand over the rest of the field.

After Dixon pitted for the final time on Lap 58, Rahal pitted five laps later for his final stop, coming out behind Dixon.

The fight was on.

Rahal closed the gap to Dixon lap after lap despite lapped traffic holding up both competitors in the last stint of the race.

Despite being as close as a quarter of a second behind in the final few laps of the race, Rahal could not find a way around Dixon as the six-time IndyCar champion won a race for the 19th year in a row.

Rahal finished second ahead of O’Ward in third, Lundgaard in fourth and Rossi in fifth.

This article will be updated