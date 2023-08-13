Morris clinches hat trick for TekworkX

Nash Morris made it three from three by winning the third and final race of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Round 4 at Queensland Raceway, running as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

The race ran for 41mins and 28 laps which was short of its scheduled distance due to 7 laps spent behind the Safety Car.

Morris was beaten away from the line by his TekworkX Motorsport teammate Hamish Fitzsimmons. But that wouldn’t last long; at Turn 3 Morris dived through to take the lead, one he would not relent for the duration.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Fitzsimmons kept the pressure on Morris until the last lap, where he leaked around 3s when he had a moment at Turn 1 and just held his second spot.

From the start, it appeared that TekworkX would saviour a 1-2-3 result with Aron Shields third. But at the final corner on the last lap Grove Racing’s Oscar Targett came from fifth to third as he passed Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Marco Giltrap and Shields. Giltrap slipped past Shields as well.

A short distance behind them, Sonic Racing’s Harrison Goodman emerged from a multi-car dice to finish in front of McElrea Racing’s Caleb Sumich, EBM’s Zac Stitchbury and Pro Am class winner Sam Shahin.

Sonic’s Marcos Flack was the front runner of the group who ultimately finished 15th. He lost a couple of places on Lap 26 on the run out of Turn 3 before being turned around at Turn 4.

Earlier in the race, he was challenged by Tom Taplin, who tried to go down the inside of Flack as they neared Turn 3 but went on the grass and speared off the track into the tyre barrier on the inside of the corner. At about the same time, Ramu Farrell spun off Turn 1. Both incidents prompted a lengthy Safety Car interuption.

Ronan Murphy was an early pit visitor and continued to place 18th, Lachlan Bloxsom was also in the pits after a promising start had him sixth at the end of the first lap, but he did not re-emerge.

Matt Slavin was the round winner in Pro Am for TekworkX while Lachlan Harburg scored a hat trick of victories in Class B.