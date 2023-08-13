Kostecki sent to rear of NASCAR grid at IMS

Brodie Kostecki will start from the rear of the NASCAR Cup Series grid at Indianapolis tomorrow.

Kostecki himself revealed the news on his Instagram page, suggesting that Richard Childress Racing has to move him into a back-up chassis after he was classified 11th in qualifying.

The West Australian crashed late in his qualifying group when he got the MobileX Chevrolet loose as he entered the backed section of the Indy road course at Turn 11.

“Had a little mishap in qualifying after qualifying P11,” he wrote.

“Starting rear of field tomorrow and have some work to do.

“Thanks to everyone at [Richard Childress Racing].”

The Supercars Championship leader only just missed out on advancing to the final 10 in qualifying despite having virtually no practice time in his NASCAR Cup Series debut.

That was because the #33 Camaro also had a throttle pedal issue during the opening session of the day at The Brickyard, which saw Kostecki stop on track at one point before returning to the pits.

On his subsequent crash, he said, “I’m pretty disappointed in myself to be honest.

“I was just finishing my lap a little too hot coming off the banking and now we have damage.

“The car has speed, no doubt. We should be okay for the race.”

Shane van Gisbergen qualified eighth in the #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

Race start is due tomorrow at 14:30 local time/04:30 AEST.