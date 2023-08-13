Ganassi: McLaren ‘inaccurate and wrong’ over Palou contract

Chip Ganassi has declared McLaren to be “inaccurate and wrong” over its position that Alex Palou intends to not honour his contract with the organisation.

Palou has been something of a servant of two masters as part of the resolution last September of a bizarre tug-of-war between CGR and McLaren Racing.

In the midst of an IndyCar title fight, he was sued by the team which continues to field him in the North American category to this day over breach of contract.

The Spaniard would ultimately remain in the #10 Honda entry, which he is likely to drive to this year’s IndyCar title, but also became a McLaren Formula 1 test/reserve driver.

He had therefore been widely expected to leave CGR at the end of the current season for McLaren, which had looked like a pathway to his F1 dream.

Now, though, Brown claims “Palou does not intend to honor his contractual obligations to race with us in IndyCar in 2024 and beyond.”

Chip Ganassi, via a statement from his eponymous team, fired back on Saturday (local time).

“Anyone that knows me knows that I don’t make a habit of commenting about contract situations,” he said.

“Subsequently, I have been quiet since day one of this story but now I feel I must respond.

“I grew up respecting the McLaren Team and their success. The new management does not get my same respect.

“Alex Palou has been a part of our team and under contract since the 2021 season.

“It is the interference of that contract from McLaren that began this process and ironically, they are now playing the victim.

“Simply stated, the position of McLaren IndyCar regarding our driver is inaccurate and wrong; he remains under contract with CGR.”

One pertinent question in the matter is whether or not a term which prohibits Palou from negotiating with teams other than CGR before September 1 still applies.

The 26-year-old is also thought to have a get-out clause in his McLaren contract should he have received an offer by July 31 to race in F1 in 2024, but told media in recent days that he had no such offer.

He declined to comment on the more recent revelations before today’s IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.