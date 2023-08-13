Close finishes in GT4 and Production Cars

A stella weekend for Nash Morris ended with an outright victory in Race 3 of the combined Monochrome GT4 along with Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars, which saw Coleby Cowham hold on for the victory.

Morris took over from Mark Griffith in his Mercedes AMG GT and ran down the leading Porsches of Lachlan Mineeff, who took over from Shane Smollen, and Tony Quinn.

Mineeff was battling to hold the front running spot as he had a delaminating left rear tyre. With less than 10mins remaining, Mineeff lost the lead to Quinn, and four laps later, Morris passed Mineeff and set about tackling Quinn.

Morris grabbed the lead on the second last lap and won by 1.5s in the race that went Safety Car free and covered 40 laps of Queensland Raceway.

GT4s filled the top six places and were completed by Steve Jukes (BMW F82 M4), Chris Pappas and Karl Begg in their McLarens.

Production Cars also finished with a close ending where Cowham (Class A2 Ford Mustang) held off Iain Sherrin (Class X BMW F82 M4) by 3.5s. Third place in class and ninth outright was Ben Gersekowski in his Class B2 BMW E92 M3).

Then followed Todd O’Brien (GT4 Ginetta G55), Class X drivers Tim Leahey (F80 M3) and Grant Sherrin (M4) with damage after friendly fire with his brother earlier.

The next two places were taken by Class A1 Mitsubishi EVO Xs, where Hadrian Morrall and Tyler Mecklem scored their first victory over their class rivals Dean Campbell and Cameron Crick.

After a DNF the night before, Tony Levitt and Luke King were 16th ahead of Jimmy Manteufel (HSV Clubsport), who was another who started at the back.

Next was Jake Camilleri (Mazda 3 MPS), together with another Class C win, while B1 went to Karlie Buccini/Michael von Rappard (BMW 135i) and Class D was won by John Connolly (Nissan Pulsar).