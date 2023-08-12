> News > NASCAR

Van Gisbergen completes debut oval qualifying session

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 12th August, 2023 - 7:10am

Shane van Gisbergen has made his oval debut. Image: NASCAR

Shane van Gisbergen has qualified 28th on his oval debut while title contender Christian Eckes took pole for the NASCAR Trucks Series Playoffs opener at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Van Gisbergen is making a cameo appearance in the #41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado, ahead of his second Cup Series start later this weekend on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

The three-time Supercars champion’s afternoon at IRP began by going 32nd-fastest in the 39-car field in Practice, his personal-best being a 0:24.125s on his seventh lap compared to Regular Season Champion Corey Heim’s (#11 Toyota) 0:23.299s.

In Qualifying, Niece’s Chad Chastain (#44 Chevrolet) was first out and set a benchmark of 0:23.884s before Jake Drew (#61 Toyota) on a 0:23.371s and then Layne Riggs (#7 Chevrolet) on a 0:23.166s took over provisional pole.

The next 11 drivers could not topple Riggs, with van Gisbergen taking up 12th thanks to a 0:23.834s on his first lap before moving up to sixth with a 0:23.527s next time around.

The New Zealander was shuffled back to eighth when Dean Thompson (#5 Toyota) finally dislodged Riggs with a 0:23.149s/106.683mph (171.690km/h), and to 11th when Rajah Caruth (#24 Chevrolet) clocked a 0:22.967s at an average of 107.528mph (173.050km/h).

Eckes (#19 Chevrolet) was the first of the Playoff contenders to move the marker, setting a 0:22.884s at an average of 107.918mph (173.677km/h) to go top with six drivers still to come.

Heim was next and came up shy on a 0:22.963s, before Ty Majeski (#98 Ford) took over second place on a 0:22.922s.

That was how the top three remained, with Caruth ending up fourth, the highest of those not in Playoff contention.

Niece’s Carson Hocevar (#42 Chevrolet) was classified fifth, from Grant Enfinger (#23 Chevrolet), Jake Garcia (#35 Chevrolet), Zane Smith (#38 Ford), Nick Sanchez (#8 Chevrolet), and William Sawalich (#1 Toyota).

Race start is scheduled for 21:00 ET/11:00 AEST.

Results: Qualifying

Pos Num Driver Car Fastest lap
1 19 Christian Eckes Chevrolet 22.884
2 98 Ty Majeski Ford 22.922
3 11 Corey Heim Toyota 22.963
4 24 Rajah Caruth Chevrolet 22.967
5 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 22.968
6 23 Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 22.969
7 35 Jake Garcia Chevrolet 22.992
8 38 Zane Smith Ford 23.049
9 2 Nicholas Sanchez Chevrolet 23.111
10 1 William Sawalich Toyota 23.114
11 5 Dean Thompson Toyota 23.149
12 7 Layne Riggs Chevrolet 23.166
13 88 Matt Crafton Ford 23.181
14 52 Stewart Friesen Toyota 23.202
15 43 Daniel Dye Chevrolet 23.207
16 9 Colby Howard Chevrolet 23.287
17 02 Matt Mills Chevrolet 23.288
18 66 Conner Jones Ford 23.321
19 15 Tanner Gray Toyota 23.363
20 61 Jake Drew Toyota 23.371
21 99 Ben Rhodes Ford 23.385
22 4 Chase Purdy Chevrolet 23.388
23 51 Jack Wood Chevrolet 23.393
24 25 Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 23.423
25 13 Hailie Deegan Ford 23.436
26 22 Logan Bearden Ford 23.44
27 20 Greg van Alst Chevrolet 23.491
28 41 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 23.527
29 4 Landen Lewis Chevrolet 23.673
30 56 Tyler Hill Toyota 23.68
31 12 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 23.733
32 32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet 23.814
33 30 Chris Hacker Toyota 23.833
34 17 Taylor Gray Toyota 23.912
35 16 Tyler Ankrum Toyota 0
36 45 Lawless Alan Chevrolet 0
37 33 Josh Reaume Ford 23.758
38 44 Chad Chastain Chevrolet 23.884
39 46 Armani Williams Toyota 24.511

