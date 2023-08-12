TCR World Tour contenders confirmed for Australia

Nine drivers and key teams have confirmed they will tackle the two Kumho TCR World Tour rounds in Australia this November.

The internationals will race alongside the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, and will join the locals at two events. The first will be Race Sydney at Sydney Motorsport Park on November 3-4, and one week later, the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 10-12.

The Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team will bring four of the Swedish-Chinese racers, and the squad will be headed by current TCR World Tour leader Yann Ehrlacher. The 27-year-old Frenchman is a two-time TCR World Cup Champion and has won two races so far this season.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the TCR. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

He will be joined by 2017 World Touring Car Champion, Swede Thed Björk, former TCR China champion Ma Quing Hua and Uruguayan driver Santiago Urrutia.

The factory backed BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team will have a pair of Hyundai Elantra N TCR entries, with Hungarian Norbert Michelisz and Spaniard Mikel Azcona. Michelisz has been a runner-up in the World Championship and is a two-time race winner this season while Azcona is the reigning TCR World Cup champion.

Also confirmed with two cars is Audi Sport Team Comtoyou with their Audi RS 3 LMS TCR entries Belgian Frédéric Vervisch and Briti Rob Huff. Both have tackled the Mount Panorama previously in GT machinery.

Honda is believed to field at least two of its latest-generation Honda Civic Type R FL5s, but at this stage have only confirmed one driver in Argentinian Néstor Girolami, who drove for Wall Racing in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia competition at Sandown in 2019.

The confirmed drives include a pair of former world champions, cover nine nationalities, and have more than 100 international TCR race wins while the four teams are manufacturer supported.

More teams and drivers will be confirmed in the leadup to the dual international events.