SVG ‘a little gutted’ to miss out on lead lap finish

Shane van Gisbergen has given a measured assessment of his oval debut after finishing just off the lead lap in the NASCAR Trucks Series race at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The Chicago Cup Series race winner, in just his second NASCAR appearance at all, started 24th on the 0.686-mile oval and gradually made his way forward during the first three quarters of the 200-lap contest.

He even nosed into 15th position on merit during a three-wide battle on Lap 161, before slipping back to 19th, just outside the top half of the 36-strong field which took the green flag.

Van Gisbergen had already dropped off the lead lap once, getting the Free Pass with the Caution which effectively ended Stage 2, before eventual race winner Ty Majeski lapped him again with a dozen to go.

A total of 18 drivers completed all 200 laps, with the three-time Supercars champion best of the rest.

“That was awesome but, I have to say, a little gutted; 10 to go, finally dropped off the lead lap,” said van Gisbergen on Fox Sports, post-race.

“But, had a ball, had some awesome racing with people; a lot of fun.

“Got to thank Niece Motorsports, Worldwide Express, and the Trackhouse guys for having me.

“I’m living the dream, it was really cool, everyone was respectful, it was awesome.”

He added, “I’ve got a lot to learn.

“Pace was okay in some spots and I probably gave the wrong call on the adjustments and we really dropped on the last stint.

“But, so much fun.”

Van Gisbergen will now back up for a second Cup Series start with Trackhouse Racing, taking the wheel of the Project91 Camaro at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for practice and qualifying on Saturday (local time), then the race on Sunday.