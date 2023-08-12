Serious Porsche accident at Queensland Raceway

As the second Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge race was drawing to completion, there was a serious accident involving two Porsche drivers and a tyre barrier that was designed to protect race marshals.

Class A drivers Andrew Goldie and Richard Cowen had a coming together midway along the straight that links Turn 3 and Turn 4. They both heavily impacted the tyre wall on drivers’ right, with both drivers sustaining injuries.

The flag marshals behind the barrier were able to escape the collision. Initially, a Code 3 was issued, which is radio talk for a critical response due to one driver’s condition. When he responded to medical attention, the critical situation was lifted.

Both drivers are believed to have suffered broken bones and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The incident came after a Safety Car for a separate incident involving two Porsches at Turn 2, where both those drivers were okay. Due to time constraints was then a two-lap sprint to the chequered flag.

The following GT4/Production Car race had to be delayed while barrier repairs were undertaken, after which the area would not facilitate marshals for the night race.

So far, there is no official statement from race officials or Motorsport Australia.