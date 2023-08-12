Scott Dixon leads Final Practice at IMS road course

Scott Dixon set the fastest time in the final practice session ahead of the IndyCar Series’ Gallagher Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda set a fastest lap of 1:10.9851s around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course, averaging 123.694mph.

“We just had to try a few different things,” Dixon said of his car’s feeling.

“It was kind of frustrating in qualifying. Like, if you break down the laps, we had the speed but it was just very difficult to put it together.

“So, yeah, made a few changes there, car seems pretty decent, but you know it’s just warmup, man.”

Several hours earlier, Dixon qualified 16th for Saturday’s 85-lap race, explaining his irritation from his team’s performance.

CGR team-mate Alex Palou was second fastest, 0.1514s slower than the 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner.

Scott McLaughlin was third-fastest in the #3 Team Penske Chevrolet ahead of Callum Ilott and Nashville winner Kyle Kirkwood to round out the top five.

Pole-sitter Graham Rahal was 17th-fastest.

While several drivers locked up their tyres and utilised run-off areas, no red flags interrupted the 30-minute session.