Brown all the way in TCR first race

Unbeaten in practice and qualifying at Queensland Raceway, Will Brown continued his domination of the fourth round of Supercheap Auto TCR Australian with a comprehensive Race 1 victory.

The Melbourne Performance Centre Audi RS3 LMS pilot grabbed the lead at the start and was able to forge out to a 10s gap on his way to victory.

“Finally got a win this year. This is the best the car has been,” commented Brown after the race.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the TCR. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Tony D’Alberto was competitive off the start but had to slot in behind Brown in the opening foray, after which he held onto second place for the remainder.

“I am happy with that,” said the Wall Racing Honda Civic pilot as he was able to hold off Audi driver Zac Soutar who relished a third spot.

“We were nowhere in qualifying,” he added.

Jordan Cox (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308) was third in the early running before he was passed by Soutar. “Where I was strong, the Audi was stronger,” Cox said.

Cox was able to cover the challenging Josh Buchan (Hyundai i30N) as they were chased by Ben Bargwanna, Aaron Cameron and Kody Garland.

“The Peugeots suffer here,” said Bargwanna. “They are high aero cars and more suited to places like Phillip Island. They are also very good in the wet.”

Cameron had to start from the rear of the grid due to a tyre drama in qualifying, while Garland was out of 11th.

Tim Slade was slow off the line in the Lynk & Co and ultimately worked his way passed Lachlan Mineeff (Audi) but couldn’t quite get by Brad Harris (Honda) by the race’s end.

Series leader Bailey Sweeny finished last. He was meant to start his Hyundai on the front row, but a kill switch drama forced him to start from the pit lane. When the field raced past, the car died and it took almost two laps before he was able to get away.

On Sunday, the two remaining races are scheduled to run over 30mins at 12:45 pm and 4:20 pm and can be seen live on Stan Sport.