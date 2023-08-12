Both Porsche Sprint races go to Morris

In his second event in Porche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Nash Morris has won both Races 1 and 2 at Queensland Raceway, where the category is part of o the Shannons SpeedSeries program.

Again driving for TekworkX Motorsport, Morris started second in Race 1 and grabbed the lead on the first lap and was never headed. In the second, which ended in a serious accident that put two drivers in hospital, he led from the outset with the same result.

Grove Racing’s Oscar Targett led at the start of the first race before Morris slid his way to the front at Turn 3 on the first occasion. Sonic’s Marcos Flack was third in front of Lachlan Bloxsom (McElrea Racing), who was tagged at Turn 4 by Ronan Murphy after the Kiwi speared out of control across the infield. Bloxsom resumed at the rear while Murphy was forced to pit.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Morris was able to hold off Targett for the rest of the 11 laps while Flack was just behind in third. They were followed by TekworkX’s Hamish Fitzsimmons, Marco Giltrap, Aron Shields, Caleb Sumich and Tom Taplin in a close-knit group.

Zac Stitchbury was on his own, and so too was Tom McLennan in tenth. Behind Harrison Goodman, 12th placed Matt Slavin took out Pro Am over Ramu Farrell after class leader Sam Shahin retired.

Bloxsom made it back to 14th while Class B went to Lachlan Harburg over Brad Carr after the latter was given a 5s penalty.

Morris led the later race from the start. His main rival Targett was forced onto the grass out of Turn 2 and leaked places to Fitzsimmons, Flack, Taplin, Shields and Giltrap.

On the fourth lap, the Safety Car was called after Carr and Tim Wolfe tangled at Turn 2. Flack had managed to pass Fitzsimmons beforehand but in the last 2-lap dash to the flag, Fitzsimmons won back second place.

Behind them, it was Taplin ahead of Shields Giltrap, Targett, Stitchbury, Bloxsom and McLennan. Pro Am went to Farrell over Shahin and Slavin while Harburg again won Class B, this time from Phil Morriss.