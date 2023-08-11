VIDEO: Behind the Gen3 Supercars’ troublesome steering racks
Friday 11th August, 2023 - 3:20pm
The Gen3 Supercars steering rack has come under heavy criticism after repeat failures across both Chevrolet and Ford teams.
Here, Brad Jones – whose own cars suffered issues at the previous round at Sydney Motorsport Park – dissects a steering rack and explains what went wrong last time out.
