Van Gisbergen would ‘love’ Bathurst 1000 start while racing in NASCAR

Shane van Gisbergen has expressed his interest in continuing to race with Triple Eight in the Supercars enduros even if he does head to NASCAR in 2024.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner is eager to make a full-time switch to NASCAR, even if he may only be competing part-time next year.

While no deal has yet been locked in, van Gisbergen is understood to have attracted interest from several teams, and spoke to “pretty exciting” plans at Trackhouse Racing, which is fielding him again in its Project91 entry this weekend at Indianapolis.

He was asked on The Dale Jr Download podcast about continuing to race in the Bathurst 1000 once he does otherwise leave Supercars, and replied, “I think next year, maybe, if I’m doing a partial [NASCAR season], it would be good to go and race with my current team.

“I’d love to do that.”

If van Gisbergen is available for the Supercars enduros next year, he may well be sharing a Red Bull Ampol Camaro with Will Brown.

The latter is considered the favourite to land the Triple Eight Race Engineering seat which the three-time Supercars champion would vacate at year’s end, and van Gisbergen has now confirmed on The Dale Jr Download he is at least in the mix.

“There’s like three or four guys on the shortlist and I know he’s one of them, but they don’t have anyone official yet that I know of,” he said of Brown.

“That gives me a bit of hope that there’s someone good going to be there and I feel better about leaving.”

SVG will race in the Trucks Series at Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday night (local time; Saturday morning AEST), in what represents his oval debut, before backing up in the Cup Series from Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.