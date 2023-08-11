Van Gisbergen armed with Ambrose advice for oval debut

Shane van Gisbergen is digesting a ream of advice from fellow Supercars-to-NASCAR convert Marcos Ambrose ahead of his oval debut this weekend in Indianapolis.

Weeks after victory in the Cup Series when he made his NASCAR debut on the streets of Chicago, van Gisbergen joins the Trucks Series for the first time, at Indianapolis Raceway Park this Friday (local time).

Ambrose spent a season in Trucks, in 2006, before two in the second-tier national series (the ‘Nationwide Series’ at the time and now the ‘Xfinity Series’) and then Cup.

His 12th NASCAR race took place at IRP, and hence the Tasmanian can give detailed intel to his fellow multi-time Supercars champion.

“Marcos Ambrose sent me a whole list of stuff last night,” van Gisbergen told select media, including Speedcafe, earlier this week.

“He’s obviously got experience at that track, but he’s gone through exactly what I’ve gone through, transitioning into the ovals.

“So, all the advice he’s sent me, it’s a lot to digest and take in, but hopefully all that advice helps.

“You know, his biggest thing was, at three o’clock on the Friday, the track is going to be completely different to racing at nine o’clock at night and under lights.

“So, you’ve just got to be adaptable and not get frustrated when it’s hot and slick during the day, and keep building up and learning.

“But obviously, you’re going to be in a pack, learning. It looks like it’s pretty close and tight racing around there, so it’s going to be tough to get in your own air and feel comfortable.”

The Trucks event is packed into a single afternoon/evening at IRP, with Practice at 15:30 local time (Saturday at 05:30 AEST), followed immediately by Qualifying at 16:05 (06:05 AEST) then the Race itself at 21:00 (11:00 AEST).

According to van Gisbergen, the drive in the Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado was a spur-of-the-moment decision, and it was not his intent to race on an oval when the second Cup Series start on the road course at nearby Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Trackhouse Racing was locked in.

Dale Earnhardt Jnr has predicted that the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner will “struggle” initially on ovals and hence needs to be fighting for wins on the road courses in order to justify the hype.

Asked which race this weekend is more important for his future, van Gisbergen responded, “I don’t know; I don’t think like that so much.

“I think it was just a cool opportunity. Obviously it’s Ross’s truck normally [Trackhouse Cup Series team-mate Ross Chastain], and he’s not allowed to drive in the Playoff races.

“It’s just a good while I’m here to go and jump in. Justin [Marks, Trackhouse co-owner] put no pressure on it, no expectations; just go out and have some fun, which will be cool.

“[It is also about] meeting those guys in the truck team and learning how to approach the weekend, I guess.

“But, expectation-wise and pressure, I don’t have much on myself.

“Obviously, I hope it goes well, and I’d love to be there at the end, completing all the laps and coming out of it straight, learning as much as I can.”