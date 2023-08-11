Triple Eight: SVG is still under contract

Triple Eight Race Engineering has responded to Erebus Motorsport’s announcement that Will Brown has been released from his contract.

It reads, in its entirety: “Shane [van Gisbergen] is a contracted driver with Triple Eight until advised otherwise.

“If this changes, it will be communicated by the team. We will be making no further comment.”

The statement was issued within half an hour of Erebus’s confirmation that Brown is leaving the team at season’s end, a year before his contract was due to expire.

The Queenslander is expected to replace van Gisbergen at Red Bull Ampol Racing if/when the three-time Supercars champion does depart for NASCAR.

However, the communication out of Banyo this afternoon makes it clear that it is not yet released the #97 Camaro pilot from his deal with the team.

Van Gisbergen signed a new, two-year contract with Triple Eight in April, theoretically tying himself to the squad for the 2024 Supercars season, but leaving him with a get-out clause for overseas opportunities in 2025.

The 34-year-old now wants out of Supercars in order to pursue a career in NASCAR, and Team Principal Jamie Whincup had expressed a willingness to let him leave at the end of the current campaign.

More to follow