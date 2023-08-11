Talbot and Tander fastest overall in GT practice

It was tight among the fastest in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS field after two practice sessions at the Shannons SpeedSeries’ Queensland Raceway round.

Just 0.0585s separated series leader Liam Talbot with Garth Tander co-driving his Shannons Audi R8 LMS Evo 2, and second-placed Ross Poulakis and Jayden Ojeda in the Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Currently sitting second and fourth in the points and teamed together this weekend Max Hofer and Geoff Emery (Jamec Racing Audi), were close behind in third position ahead of the Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMGs piloted by Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim/Jamie Whincup and Prince Jeffri Ibrahim/Broc Feeney.

Reigning GT Champion Yasser Shahin, along with Garnett Patterson, (Porsche 911 GT3R) were sixth quickest ahead of the first of the Pro Ams in Matt Stoupas/Paul Stokell. The latter outpointed class rivals Craig Batzios/Josh Hunt, Michael Sheargold/Garth Walden and Mike Bailey/Brett Hobson in a trio of Mercedes AMGs.

Eleventh and tackling the event singlehanded is Brad Schumacher (Audi), with Sergio Pires/Marcel Zallous next in their Audi.

Geoff Taunton and Dan Jilesen headed the Invitation class in the MARC GT, as well as being in front of the Audi of Ash Samadi.

In the Trophy class, Renee Gracie was 15th in front of class rival Paul Lucchitti, both in Audis, and Darren Currie in the Invitation MARC II Mustang.

The Fanatec GTs will have qualifying on Saturday – with a unique twist. The first 20min session will be for the Ams, who will start the first one-hour race, and the second will be for the Pros, who will start the second. But there will be a Shootout for the Ams prior to Race 2 on Sunday that will determine the Pros’ starting positions.

Race 1 will start at 14:55 on Saturday August 12.