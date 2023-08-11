Macedo, Abreu electric as Sweet crashes out     

Five Australians were in action on Night 2 of the Knoxville Nationals, one of the biggest dirt Sprint Car races on the calendar, including Jamie Veal, Ian Madsen, Lockie McHugh, Rusty Hickman and Trent Pigdon.

The Australians got off to the perfect start with Lockie McHugh grabbing a transfer position directly to the A Main after finishing fourth in heat one for the night behind Zach Hampton, Brock Zearfoss and Carson Macedo.

Jamie Veal started third in Heat 2, which included four-time World of Outlaws Champion Brad Sweet (starting from the #8 position courtesy of being second quickest in time trials, and the ‘inverted eight’ heat format).

Veal was solid in the heat, running third for most of the race while a frenetic battle between sweet and Daryn Pittman ensued for the final transfer spot, which went to Sweet.

The heat was won by Kevin Thomas Junior, from Spencer Bayston with Veal in third, locking at least two Aussies into the Preliminary feature race.

Heat 3 featured no Australians but was won by Kalib Henry from Terry McCarl and Garrett Williamson.

Logan Schuchart, who recently won the Eldora Million race, would start eighth in Heat 4 alongside NASCAR Star Kyle Larson.

The inverted heat format would prove no problem for Larson, who carved his way to the front in one of the drives of the night to win the heat and bank a considerable points haul, with Schuchart grabbing the final transfer spot.

Victorian Rusty Hickman was due to start on the front row for the final heat race of the night, with fellow Aussie Ian Madsen starting out of eighth.

Hickman however had car issues, pulling to the infield work area before the green flag dropped with what appeared to be a loose hood in what was a devastating missed opportunity to secure a spot in the night’s A Main.

Madsen had no issues however, quickly moving inside the top four and finishing with a direct transfer to the A Main.

West Australian Trent Pigdon featured in the C Main, however, was unable to progress any further into the night in the W19, eventually finishing eighth.

Surprisingly, Rico Abreu would start on the pole for the Last Chance showdown, alongside Buddy Kofoid.

Abreu made a statement from the start by pulling out a big lead and never faltering in a flag-to-flag victory.

The other transfers to the Preliminary A-Main were Kofoid, Shane Stewart and Daryn Pittman.

The Feature Race would feature three Australians, with Lachlan McHugh out of 17th, Jamie Veal out of 14th and Ian Madsen from the sixth starting position.

Anthony Macri and Dusty Zomer started on the front row, with the two trading slide jobs for the lead for the first several laps until Macri cleared out.

Back in the field, Macedo and Larson were charging though the first part of the 25-lap feature moving to third and fifth respectively, until the first red flag of the race involving the 5X of Daryn Pittman.

The biggest moment of the race was undoubtedly when the four-time World of Outlaws Champion Brad Sweet suffered a right rear tyre blowout at speed, sending his car violently into the outside wall upside down and effectively destroying the car.

Sweet emerged from the wreck unscathed, but would end the night classified in 21st position, one behind Jamie Veal.

Ian Madsen and Lockie McHugh finished in 15th and 16th respectively, capping a though night at the office for the Australian contingent.

Carson Macedo took a popular win, leading home Kyle Larson and Spencer Bayston by over 1.5s.

Rico Abreu was the most notable mover in the race, picking up 16 positions to finish fifth only 3.3s adrift of the leader after transferring from the last Chance Showdown.

The top sixteen cars in combined points from the Preliminary nights transfer directly to the Championship Race on Saturday Night local time (Sunday Afternoon in Australia), meaning that Californians Kyle Larson and Rico Abreu will lead the field away in the A Main.

Points are allocated for qualifying, as well as heat races and the features on each preliminary night.

Sydney brothers Kerry and Ian Madsen are locked into Saturdays Feature race, with James McFadden due to start from the front row of the B main.

The remaining seven Aussies will have to fight their way into Saturday’s program via the ‘Hard Knox Qualifying Night’ on Friday.