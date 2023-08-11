Erebus confirms Brown exit

Erebus Motorsport has confirmed that Will Brown will leave the team at the end of the 2023 Supercars Championship, a year before his contract was due to run out.

The announcement comes as Brown is linked to Triple Eight Race Engineering, to replace NASCAR-bound Shane van Gisbergen.

Update: Triple Eight Race Engineering responds to Brown announcement.

According to Erebus, the parting of ways is “an amicable agreement and early release from his contract”, after several years together, including in the Dunlop Super2 Series.

“Will has been a part of our team for almost six years and while we are disappointed to see him go, it will be business as usual for the remainder of 2023,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“Our combined focus is on securing both titles and building Erebus to be the best team in pit lane.”

Brown is currently second in the Repco Supercars Championship to team-mate Brodie Kostecki, and has led the title race in recent weeks.

He said, “It’s been an incredible journey with Erebus, and I’m grateful for the experiences and opportunities I’ve had with the team.

“This decision wasn’t taken lightly, and I want to thank Erebus, the entire team, sponsors, and fans for their support during my time here.

“I’ll be giving my all in the remaining races and remain 100 percent committed to our joint goal of winning the Drivers’ and Teams’ Championship with Erebus in 2023.”

Brown was named by van Gisbergen as one of the three to four drivers on Triple Eight’s ‘shortlist’ to replace the New Zealander, in an interview on The Dale Jr Download podcast in the last 24 hours.

Van Gisbergen claims to not yet have a deal in NASCAR for 2024, but has spoken glowingly about Trackhouse Racing’s plans for the future.

Trackhouse gave the three-time Supercars champion his debut in Chicago last month, and will field him again this weekend on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Brown’s current Erebus team-mate, Brodie Kostecki, will also make his Cup Series debut this weekend at The Brickyard, in a Richard Childress Racing entry.

He too is thought to be hold a contract with Erebus which theoretically ties him to the Betty Klimenko-owned squad for 2024.