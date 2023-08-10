What to watch on Stan Sport

Stan Sport is featuring both domestic and international motorsport this weekend with the latest rounds of the Shannons SpeedSeries and IndyCar.

​Round 5 of the Shannons SpeedSeries will be a winter escape for many as it heads to sunny Queensland Raceway on August 12-13.

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia is at the top of the program as ​Bailey Sweeny will be out to consolidate his points lead from HMO Customer Racing teammate Josh Buchan.

Garry Rogers Motorsport drivers Jordan Cox and Aaron Cameron will be aiming to make inroads on the Hyundai pair up north. One to watch will be Michael Clemente in his Carl Cox Motorsport Cupra Leon Competicione after scoring a pole and race win at Winton last time out, while recently announcing manufacturer support for this round.

​​James Moffat leads the National Trans Am Series after his Garry Rogers Motorsport teammate Lochie Dalton starred with the three victories at the previous round. The category will contest four races for the first time this weekend.

Just two weeks since the last round of its schedule, GT World Challenge Australia will take to the track in Queensland where Supercars stars Jamie Whincup, Broc Feeney and Garth Tander will prepare to battle. Making a return to the category is Tander, who joins series leader Liam Talbot in his Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II​

Another category to have a quick turnaround is the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia following a clean-sweep by the TekworkX Motorsport in Sydney. Debutant Nash Morris won two races as Aron Shields took a the remaining victory, but New Zealander Marco Giltrap still sits atop of the standings.​​​

Further entries join the Kumho V8 Touring Car Series at Ipswich as Jude Bargwanna remains the driver to catch in his Anderson Motorsport Ford FG Falcon.

It’s the traditional ‘Fight in the Night’ event for the combined Monochrome GT4 and Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars headlined by a two-hour race held during Saturday evening. A pair of one hour contests complement the night event on Friday and Sunday. The series frontrunner in GT4, Shane Smollen, and Iain Sherrin in Production Cars will be ones to watch this weekend.

Live coverage will take place on both days, from 11:00 AEST time Saturday and 09:00 Sunday AEST.

IndyCar takes on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this weekend, with Alex Palou maintaining a healthy 94-point lead in the standings from Team Penske and reigning Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden.

This is the second event to be held on the road course during season 2023 as it was series leader Palou greeting the chequered flag back in May.

Practice, Qualifying, and Final Practice will be live and exclusive on Stan Sport before the Race coverage will commence on Sunday at 04:00 AEST.