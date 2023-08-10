Perth Motorplex GM to join Australian Grand Prix Corporation

Paul Trengove will step down as Perth Motorplex General Manager following a two and a half year stint at the end of August this year to take up a role within the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

Starting in the role in December 2020, Trengove will leave his post at the Perth Motorplex to become Senior Manager at the Australian Grand prix Corporation.

Playing a key role in transitioning the Perth Motorplex from State Government ownership to a privately operated venue with Evolve Facility Management, Trengove also had to adjust with the impact from the global pandemic during his time as General Manager.

“By far the biggest challenges were throughout the COVID period,” said Trengove.

“It was a massive challenge trying to navigate our way through restrictions and lock downs, while trying to deliver events and maintain financial viability.

“To see huge crowds return to the Motorplex week on week and the exciting racing the venue has been able to offer ever since, has been extremely satisfying for me.”

The Perth Motorplex has won Speedway Australia’s ‘Track of the Year’ and ‘Innovation of the Year’ awards twice during Trengove’s stint.

“I feel such great pride in what the Perth Motorplex team and I have been able to achieve in my time here since 2020”, Trengove said.

“Each year I have seen incredible growth in every one of our many events in speedway, drag racing, burnouts and Motorvation.

“I am also very proud to have dedicated $1.5 million of funding toward capital improvements at the Motorplex in the last three years, with further projects already in place for 2023/24.

“To work with the staff at the Perth Motorplex has been a joy. Their expertise, experience and tireless effort in delivering over 90 events per season is an amazing effort year on year, and I thank them wholeheartedly for their support and their friendship.”

Evolve Facility Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Australian National Drag Racing Association, with Chairman Nathan Peirano paying tribute to Trengove.

“Paul has been a fantastic leader for the Perth Motorplex throughout a tumultuous time for everyone involved in events and entertainment,” Peirano said.

“A look at his achievements across his almost three years at the Perth Motorplex clearly shows that he is a dedicated and highly successful operator, who has done great things for the venue.

“While we are of course sad to see him go, we wish him all the best with this exciting new stage of his career and look forward to seeing what he achieves with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

“Evolve Facility Management will soon begin the recruitment process for Trengove’s successor, and we look forward to sharing with Australia’s drag racing community the outcome of that process at the appropriate time.”