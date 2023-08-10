Lawrence looks to extend MX lead in New York

Australian Jett Lawrence continues his quest for a perfect season as the AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads to Unadilla MX venue in New Berlin, New York.

The 20-year-old rookie from Landsborough, Queensland has won eighth straight races in the 450cc class this season. Lawrence holds a 95 point lead over second-place Dylan Ferrandis of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing.

The Team Honda HRC rider will clinch the 2023 450cc Motocross championship if he leaves New Berlin with at least a 100 point lead over the Frenchman.

A win in Moto #1 at Unidallia would give Lawrence 17 straight moto wins and break a fifth-place tie with Ryan Villopoto. Ricky Carmichael is the all-time leader with 31 straight moto wins.

Lawrence previously won 27 races, two AMA Supercross championships, and two Motocross championships in the 250cc class before stepping up to the big bikes this season.

Lawrence saw one streak come to an end last month at the motocross event in Washougal, Washington. Before that race, he led 105 consecutive laps, the fourth-longest in AMA history, before Ferrandis earned the holeshot and led the first lap.

Carmicheal and Jimmy Stewart are the only riders to achieve perfect motocross seasons. Lawrence is six motos away from joining them and would become the first rookie to attain perfection.

With his dominant season, Lawrence is assured of making it to the AMA’s SuperMotocross World Championship three-round playoff that takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina on 9 September.

Hunter Lawrence, Jett’s older brother, currently holds a three point lead in the 250cc class over Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan.

The 24-year-old Team Honda HRC rider won seven races earlier this year in route to winning the the 250cc Supercross West championship.

The older Lawrence has recorded six moto wins and six additional podiums this motocross season.

Action from New Berlin gets underway with with Moto #1 of the 250cc class beginning Sunday at 03:15 AEST.