Camping for the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour now on sale

Camping areas are now available for next year’s Bathurst 12 Hour event promoter Supercars has announced.

For 2024, Australia’s international endurance event will move to a new date on February 16-18 to avoid a clash with a variety of global events occurring during the opening month of the year including the 24 Hours of Daytona.

The event will continue as the opening round of the SRO’s global Intercontinental GT Challenge, which also includes rounds at Spa-Francorchamps, the Nurburgring, and Indianapolis.

Alongside camping areas opening, so has corporate hospitality and official paperwork for competitors to enter the event is also live.

“We are delighted to announce that camping and corporate experiences are now on sale for the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour as well as race entries for teams,” said Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director, Shane Rudzis.

“Coming off a hugely successful 2023 event with record crowds and another incredible race from some of the biggest marques, teams, and drivers in GT racing, we cannot wait to bring the world back to Bathurst again in 2024.”

Camping areas are available behind the paddock and across the top of the Mountain through Reid, Sulman and McPhillamy Parks.

Rudzis is expecting a strong field of entries to contest the race featuring world-class teams and drivers following a trip he made to the 24 Hours of Spa earlier this year.

“The interest both domestically and abroad from world-class teams and drivers has been tremendous,” he said.

“We are expecting another star-studded field to contest what has become cemented as one of the premier GT endurance races in the world.”

Alongside a strong entry list, Rudzis also stated the fan experience will be vastly improved in 2024.

“We have taken on plenty of feedback from the 2023 event and have plans in the works for more big screens, food offerings, amenities, and more to ensure an even better at-track experience for fans,” Rudzis continued.

“And after the popular on-track demonstrations we had in 2023, we are in conversations regarding even more high-profile entertainment for next year’s event, which we hope to be able to speak more on soon.”