World Series Sprintcars cancelled for 2023-24

Speedway Australia has confirmed that World Series Sprintcars will not return to Australian Tracks across the 2023-24 Summer.

The cancellation means that the WSS has not completed a full season since before the COVID pandemic, which impacted the 2020 season already in progress.

The 2021-22 series was cancelled for similar reasons, while the 2022-23 running did not proceed after being thwarted by challenges including a steady tyre supply and the rising cost of diesel.

The CEO of Speedway Australia, Darren Tindal, confirmed that teams and venues had already been contracted to contest and host rounds of the series when the decision was handed down last week.

“We presented the strongest possible case to bring back World Series for the 23/24 season and the board voted on that proposal and ultimately the proposal was not backed to run World Series.”

“Ultimately the board is a democratic rule, and the majority of the votes were for World Series not to go ahead.

“In the end, the decision to proceed with the series sits with the Speedway Australia Board of Directors.

“The Directors have to make a lot of calls for the sport, some are tougher than others”.

Tindal continued; “There has been significant pushback around Speedway Australia not re-launching World Series for the coming season. I think there is still people who could run a national series for their division.”

“There are cases of divisions running their own national series, for example the DMA Five Star Series.”

“Just because we are not pushing on with WSS, it does not mean that another private organisation could maybe pick up World Series and run with it.”

Whether or not World Series Sprintcars will return in the future remains unclear and no statement has been made in regard to a potential return to the series in 2024-25.