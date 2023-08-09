> News > NASCAR

VIDEO: Brodie Kostecki heads to RCR

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 9th August, 2023 - 1:45pm

Jump on board with Brodie Kostecki as he documents the his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Brickyard, Indianapolis, on August 13.

