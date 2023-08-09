Review: Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo tells the true tale of a video game-obsessed university dropout from Wales, whose unlikely dream of becoming a professional racecar driver is unbelievably realised.

Whether you are a motorsport fan, a video gamer, or none of the above, this film is genuinely entertaining with the universally relatable story of a working-class underdog who proves everyone wrong.

The film follows Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe) a video gamer from the UK with an obsession for cars and racing them virtually. His passion is misunderstood by his parents (Geri Halliwell Horner, Djimon Hounsou) who would rather see him return to university.

When an executive at Nissan (Orlando Bloom) gains approval for an ambitious marketing campaign offering Gran Turismo players the chance to race professionally, Mardenborough grabs his simulation steering wheel with both hands.

The teenager wins a virtual race for a place at the GT Academy, where he joins other simulation drivers for a physically demanding training regime in real cars at a real racetrack.

They are coached by the sceptical former racer Jack Salter (David Harbour) who manages the impossible when he transforms Mardenborough from a rookie driver to placing on the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The race sequences are by far the highlight of this film, taking place at famous tracks across the world. The cinematography is invigorating as it catapults viewers into the centre of the exhilarating action.

The camera angles artfully showcase the beauty of the machines in full flight in ways not usually seen in motorsport. The sound effects are goosebump-inducing as you feel every engine rev, every piston move, and every backfire.

Director Neill Blomkamp’s (District 9, Elysium) background in 3D animation shines through when the audience is visually transported from reality to the virtual world of the gamers playing the racing simulator with beautiful and considered visual effects.

Visual elements of the Gran Turismo game are also incorporated into real-life race sequences that serve as a fun nod to the film’s inspiration. Enthusiasts will appreciate the product integration in the film was ‘true to life’ with Nismo racecraft and Michelin tyres playing a role throughout the movie.

Archie Madeckwe thoughtfully portrays the internal transformation of Mardenborough as he transitions from “just a gamer” with a dream, to believing he has what it takes to become a professional driver.

However the stand out performance goes to David Harbour (Quantum of Solace, Stranger Things) who does justice to Jack Salter’s eccentric, rock star attitude and uncouth approach to motorsport.

Motorsport fans will notice some differences in this film adaptation compared to what happened in real life with the GT Academy. While drivers will find small inconsistencies, for example the harnesses not fitted correctly, these details do not detract from the film.

Viewers should stay to watch the end credits which feature a brilliant behind-the-scenes look at the detailed lengths Gran Turimso producers go to in recording sounds for every car in the video game. It makes you appreciate the simulation game even more. The credits also reveal that Jann himself features in the film as a stunt driver and co-producer.

The film is long at two hours and 15 minutes but is extremely pacey and did not lag. The storyline could have benefited by incorporating more of Jann’s family throughout as they are forgotten for most of the film. As any racer knows, motorsport is a team effort and an emotional roller coaster for everyone involved.

The only thing that could be changed was when the film adopted a visual theme from the video game Grand Theft Auto for just one scene. It felt a little kitsch compared to the storyline.

In summary, this adrenaline-packed film will leave you with a big smile on your face. It’s a must-see, particularly in the cinema to appreciate its full beauty and detail.

4 out of 5 stars.

Gran Turismo is in Cinemas from August 10th.