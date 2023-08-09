Official Cupra support for Clemente TCR campaign

Michael Clemente has attracted support from Cupra Australia for his Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series campaign.

Michael Clemente Motorsport/Carl Cox Motorsport became the first team to field a Cupra Leon TCR in Australia when they debuted a brand-new vehicle in Round 2 of the season at Phillip Island.

It proved to be a winning start, with Clemente taking victory in Race 2 of the weekend when he forced his way past Jordan Cox on the final lap.

Now, Cupra Australia, the official importer of Cupra vehicles into the market, has entered into its first collaboration in motorsport.

It comes after the marque launched in Australia just over a year ago, in June 2022.

Cupra Australia Director, Ben Wilks, said, “From a new challenger brand to a new challenger team, we wish you well in the series to come.”

Clemente himself added, “It feels great to be able to have the support of Cupra for this race.

“This support further enables us to race hard and help the Cupra TCR Leon continue to get onto the podium.

“It’s excellent to have them on board for now and moving forward.”

Clemente is eighth in the series standings ahead of Round 4 of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, this weekend at the Queensland Raceway Shannons SpeedSeries event.