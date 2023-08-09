Norris: McLaren rebuild in ‘the most exciting phase’

Lando Norris is enthusiastic about the future at McLaren, suggesting it is in “the most exciting phase” of its rebuild.

The Woking-based operation has proved a revelation in recent races following a slow start to the year that saw awkward questions raised.

That came off the back of Andreas Seidl departing during the off-season, as revealed by Speedcafe. The squad then parted ways with technical director James Key soon after Andrea Stella took over as team principal.

McLaren has been rebuilding for some time, with key infrastructure investments set to come online in the coming weeks.

A new simulator is not far away, and a new wind tunnel will help inform the direction of the 2024 car, before reaping its full benefits for 2025.

There have been new appointments too, some of which have already started and others who will join the team for the start of next season.

It made the downturn at the start of the year especially concerning.

“I see it in the most, I almost want to believe the most exciting phase,” Norris told Speedcafe when asked about the rebuild at McLaren.

“Now, where are we on that story? It’s hard to say because it’s been so up and down, but I want to believe we’re in the most exciting phase in terms of who we’re about to have on board.

“The level of work and companionship we did at MTC on how they tried to develop the car, and their ambition to come up with new ideas – and a lot of that started, I guess since Andrea came in – there’s been a big upward trend in vibe and atmosphere development.”

Following his appointment as team principal, Stella shook up the squad’s technical team.

That saw Key leave the organisation, replaced by a team of three, each heading their own specialised areas.

Aerodynamics now fall under the control of Peter Prodromou, engineering and design to Rob Marshall, and David Sanchez will head car concept and performance.

Marshall joins from Red Bull and will begin the squad at the start of 2024, with Sanchez coming across from Ferrari at the same time.

“So many things have taken a good step forward,” enthused Norris about the McLaren rebuild.

“We have some good people that are coming from Ferrari, from Red Bull, people who have a lot of respect, knowledge, expertise in all of these different areas.

“So I’m looking forward to what’s to come because I believe it’s more exciting than where we could have been.

“They seem to have more knowledge and a clearer path of what really needs to change, and that gives me a lot of confidence.”