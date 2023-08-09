Lundqvist continues as Pagenaud fill-in at Indy

Linus Lundqvist will again fill in for Simon Pagenaud at this weekend’s Indy road course race, Meyer Shank Racing has announced.

Lundqvist made his IndyCar debut last weekend on the streets of Nashville, which represented the fifth race which Pagenaud has missed after his big practice crash at Mid-Ohio.

The Frenchman still does not have permission from the IndyCar Medical Team to compete after suffering concussion-like symptoms, with the 2022 Indy NXT series winner to again steer the #60 Honda this weekend at The Brickyard.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the INDYCAR SERIES. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

It comes after Lundqvist qualified 11th in Nashville and was running 13th when he crashed on Lap 70.

“First, I want to say a massive thank you to Mike [Shank] and Jim [Meyer] for their trust to put me back in the car again,” said the 24-year-old.

“The Nashville weekend was great in so many ways. Obviously, a lot of impressions and a lot of new stuff for me going on that weekend and I was pretty disappointed with the way that it ended.

“It was my mistake and I enjoyed it up until that point. I think it also left me and the team wanting more, which I am grateful for another opportunity at Indy.

“I know it is going to be tough again, but now I have a whole race weekend under my belt.

“Hopefully we can string some good results together and find some good speed, but I feel like it is going to be a super weekend.”

Practice starts on Friday at 09:00 ET/23:00 AEST and can be seen live and ad-free in Australia on Stan Sport.

Qualifying and Final Practice follow later on Friday before racing on Saturday, as part of a double-header weekend with NASCAR.