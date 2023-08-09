Aussie Racing Cars front-runner to make TCM debut

Aussie Racing Cars title winner Joel Heinrich will make his debut in Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters on home soil next week.

Heinrich will pilot a Whiteline Racing Chevrolet Camaro when TCM races as part of the support bill for the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park.

It represents a partnership between two South Australian motorsport families, with Whiteline owned by the Middleton’s while Joel’s father Bruce is a legend of HQ Holdens and has won five national saloon car titles.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the Touring Car Masters. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

While the fourth round of the 2023 TCM season represents the category’s debut at The Bend, Heinrich junior tested recently at the circuit in the Whiteline Camaro.

“I’ve had a couple of test days and it’s been really good – a bit of an eye-opener,” he exclaimed.

“The TCM car is very different to what I’m used to but I’m really excited to make some progress for the team and add to my own experience and learn a bit.

“The car is fun to drive. It’s an overpowered saloon car – lots of grunt, lots of straight line and no aero, so through the high-speed stuff you’re hanging on.

“It’s going to be cool to join the series and compete against a couple of guys who have been racing since before I was born, and who I grew up watching in Supercars. They’ve all got their stuff sorted and are really fast.

“The deal came together through a mutual friend of ours and the Middleton’s and an old sponsor of Dad’s, Glen Jobling. He and one of my current supporters, CI international, put the deal together with Bob and his team and I jumped at it.

“I can’t wait to get on track at The Bend and have a go.”

Heinrich has also raced in Super3, while Whiteline fielded one of its TCM Camaros, and a Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR, in The Bend Classic in 2020.

Steven Johnson currently leads the TCM series, which will take in another four races at The Bend.

Practice, Qualifying, and the weekend’s Trophy Race take place on Friday, August 18.