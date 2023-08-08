VIDEO: Huge upgrades at Queensland Raceway

Queensland Raceway has unveiled major upgrades ahead of this weekends Shannons SpeedSeries round on August 11-13., with the installation of an immense shade sail above the open air viewing deck. New pit facilities and upgraded amenities throughout the site. Competitors will now be able to refuel onsite with the installation of RaceFuels bowsers with Elf Race 102, E-85 Race Blend and 98 RON available via self service.

Spectators will now be able to hit the track (albeit on a smaller scale) with the all new Go-Kart experience.

The upgrades were not just for competitors and spectators. Race Control has been moved to the centre of the iconic red tower with the building extended out over pit lane giving officials uninterrupted views of the entire track.