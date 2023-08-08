Van Gisbergen predicts ‘steep learning curve’ on oval debut

Shane van Gisbergen expects ovals to be a “steep learning curve” as he prepares for his debut in the discipline in Friday’s NASCAR Trucks Series race.

Van Gisbergen has a perfect record in NASCAR in so much that he won his only Cup Series race to date, early last month in Chicago with Trackhouse Racing.

However, that was the category’s first ever street race, whereas even the series’ regulars have experience on road courses such as that on which the New Zealander will race this weekend in Indianapolis.

Since that second start in the Project91 Chevrolet Camaro was announced, van Gisbergen has also locked in a Truck Series race with Niece Motorsports at the nearby short oval of Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) on the Friday night.

“I’ve never really thought about ovals too much but I’ve always said I would love to have a go and I guess Friday night I’ll get my shot,” he said.

“It’s going to be a steep learning curve no doubt.”

The Chevrolet Silverado which van Gisbergen will race at IRP has broken cover with photographs of his visit to the Niece Motorsports workshop for a seat fitting.

It comes after three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin raised questions about just how good the three-time Supercars champion would be as a full-time NASCAR driver, including on ovals.

Dale Earnhardt Jnr went as far as declaring that van Gisbergen needs to challenge for another victory on the Indy road course in order to justify the hype.

The man himself said, “This whole NASCAR experience has been a dream come true.

“I can’t wait to get to America then Indy. It will certainly be different than the Chicago Street Course.

“I’ll need to get up to speed quickly, but we plan a lot of simulator time and I know [#91 Crew Chief] Darian [Grubb] will be thoroughly prepared for Indy.”

Practice for the Trucks at IRP starts on Friday at 13:30 ET/Saturday at 03:30 AEST, with race start at 21:00 ET/11:00 AEST, before action in Cup takes place from Saturday (Sunday morning AEST) at IMS.

It’s race week for @shanevg97! He stopped by the shop this morning to see his Silverado for the first time. 🛻 @WWEXRacing | #PressTheAttack pic.twitter.com/EJSA0IX0ya — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) August 7, 2023