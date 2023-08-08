Two-event ticket package for Race Sydney, Bathurst International

A two-event package has gone on-sale as part of the ticket offering for the TCR World Tour rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park and the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

The ‘City to the Mountain pass’ offers five full days and two nights of motorsport action at both Race Sydney on November 3-4 and Mount Panorama on November 10-12.

Those two events will feature more than 50 hours of on-track action, for just $100 for a single ticket.

The rounds are the final two of this year’s Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series and will also see international stars descend on Sydney and Bathurst as part of the TCR World Tour.

Friday at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is also Supercheap Auto Community Day, with all residents within Bathurst’s 2795 postcode granted free access for the day.

Tickets are available now through motorsporttickets.com.au, with highlights including:

$100 ‘City to the Mountain pass’ allowing access to both Race Sydney and Supercheap Auto Bathurst International

$20 Friday Night pass to Race Sydney (for entry from 17:00)

Weekend passes on sale for $50 (Race Sydney) and $75 (Supercheap Auto Bathurst International)

Single-day tickets available for all five days of racing action in New South Wales

VIP Parking on sale for Supercheap Auto Bathurst International

Camping on sale for Race Sydney and Supercheap Auto Bathurst International

Supercheap Auto Community Day to give Bathurst residents free access on Friday, November 10.

Australian Racing Group COO Liam Curkpatrick said, “Working with our partners at the ARDC [Australian Racing Drivers’ Club, which runs SMP] and the Bathurst Regional Council, we have been able to price our ticket packages this year to make sure both events are as accessible for fans as possible.

“The $100 ticket for both events represents incredible value for money given the quality and quantity of racing that will unfold across the five days and two nights at each event.

“The Friday-night access ticket for Race Sydney is a great concept that we hope will encourage people to come down to Sydney Motorsport Park after work or school to see TCR, Trans Am and a strong program of support categories racing under lights.

“The single day and weekend passes for both Race Sydney and the Bathurst International are competitively priced and we are looking forward to making both events the most fan friendly, accessible motorsport events of the year.”

Supercheap Auto Managing Director Benjamin Ward added, “This year marks the second running of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, and we’re proud to be the naming rights partner of this spectacular event.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the best touring car drivers and teams from around the world as part of the World TCR Tour, while also crowning the 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Series champion.

“There’s plenty of international flavour on track in addition to TCR with Trans Am, Touring Car Masters, V8 Touring Cars, Australian Production Cars, Porsche Sprint Challenge, and iconic open wheelers.

“Off-track fan activations will also provide plenty of fan entertainment, including the Supercheap Auto Clubhouse and the Hot Wheel Stunt Team.

“Our history and love for Mount Panorama is as strong as ever, and we know it’s matched by the fans. That’s why we want to support the community with free-Friday access as part of the Supercheap Auto Community Day initiative.

“Thank you to the Australian Racing Group, Motorsport Australia and the Bathurst Regional Council for all their work to put together a SUPER Bathurst event this November.”