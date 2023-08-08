PODCAST: Ricciardo seeks to cement comeback as Hamilton puts the contract on hold
Tuesday 8th August, 2023 - 12:00pm
Daniel Ricciardo’s sensational return to Formula 1 with Scuderia AlphaTauri signalled the start of the F1 silly season.
So, which teams have seats and which drivers are looking to renew their deals for 2024?
Speedcafe F1 editor Mat Coch discusses the current market with Fox Sports’ motorsport writer Michael Lamonato in the latest episode of the Pit Talk podcast – a joint production between Fox Sports and Speedcafe.
You can also catch an audio-only Pit Talk on Spotify and Apple iTunes.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]