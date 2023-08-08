Ford ‘still not on the money’ says Jake Kostecki

Jake Kostecki has said that the Gen3 Ford Mustang is still ‘not on the money’ against the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro.

The 23-year-old cousin of Supercars championship leader Brodie Kostecki departed Tickford Racing at the end of last season but will make his Supercars return at this year’s Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 endurance races.

Kostecki will drive for the Blanchard Racing Team with fellow Western Australian, Aaron Love, in the team’s wildcard Ford Mustang entry.

Asked by Speedcafe if he was concerned about the perceived differences between the two marques, Kostecki said that he was hopeful that by the time the field arrives at Mount Panorama in October – where he’ll make his fifth Great Race start – the gap will have been closed.

“At the start, Ford was quite a bit off the pace but it looks like they’re sort of getting closer now and hopefully by Bathurst they’re gonna do something about it, be a bit closer, because I guess we still have to do something because they’re not on the money,” Kostecki told Speedcafe.

“Before I knew I was racing in the category, I didn’t really know what to think, but now I’ve been watching quite closely and Ford is still not on the money.”

Kostecki has driven a Gen3 Supercar before – despite their introduction this season, in which has not raced – having spent time at the wheel of the development cars in 2022.

“Obviously this year is the first year of enduros with the Gen3 car, so [you] never know what to expect, really,” Kostecki said.

“There’s no reason for us not to be close to the 10 or in the 10 – that’d be an awesome goal for us.”

“Gen3 so far has given more drivers a chance to actually be at the front … for example, Brodie hasn’t been just remembered how to drive over the summer break; he’s been able to drive for a fair while now, now he’s actually able to win races, leading the championship.

“That was that was part of the bullshit that I was sick of – just going to the track not having a chance to race up the front.

“I’ve never driven a brand-new car before – the cars have always been old. Now we’re in a new car with Blanchard’s doing a great build on this car so far – they’ve been updating me on the way they go.

“So now with Gen3 hopefully as I’ve been seeing on TV, there’s more drivers actually out front, like MSR with Jack Le Brocq – he’s doing a great job – and hopefully me and Aaron can just get all our ducks in line and have a big crack as well.”