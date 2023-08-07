> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Mingay Challenge Accepted Official Documentary

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 7th August, 2023 - 11:08am

< Back

Matt Mingay’s harrowing documentary “Challenge Accepted” is now free to watch in it’s entirety his YouTube channel.

Learn the stories of his childhood and journey to becoming a global stunt icon, plus shocking first ever released footage of his almost fatal 2016 crash and life changing injuries, his miraculous hospital recovery and unbelievable return to motorsport

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]