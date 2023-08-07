VIDEO: Mingay Challenge Accepted Official Documentary
Monday 7th August, 2023 - 11:08am
Matt Mingay’s harrowing documentary “Challenge Accepted” is now free to watch in it’s entirety his YouTube channel.
Learn the stories of his childhood and journey to becoming a global stunt icon, plus shocking first ever released footage of his almost fatal 2016 crash and life changing injuries, his miraculous hospital recovery and unbelievable return to motorsport
