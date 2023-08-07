Rehayem Brothers share the spoils at Brisbane Jamboree

The Pac Performance team out of Sydney dominated the final day of racing at the 2023 Brisbane Jamboree.

On the day that the team leader Rocky Rehayem celebrated a birthday, his brothers George and Rodney met in the final round of Factory Extreme after other challengers fell by the wayside.

Number one qualifier Anthony Maatouk fell short in his bid for the event win after sustaining engine damage on a solo pass earlier in the day.

New South Welshman Dom Rigoli logged the quickest elapsed time of the day in the third round of racing with a 6.17s, however it was not enough to secure a place in the final.

Ultimately it was George Rehayem who took the win in his 20B Rotary powered Mazda6 with a 6.73s enough to beat his brother who slowed to an eight-second pass after earlier 6.6s second passes.

Pro Mod was a war of attrition, with an all-supercharged final round between Peter Gratz and Neil Murphy.

Frontrunner Rob Harrington was forced to withdraw from the event overnight after his engine was found to have spun a rod bearing.

Murphy would win the event, his 6.02ss enough to account for Gratz’s 6.18s in a race that was made considerably closer thanks to a considerable hole shot advantage on the start line.

Pro Turbo was arguable the pick of the professional categories, with Jason Payne and George Haramis trading Low elapsed times in each round of racing.

Fittingly they would meet in the final round, with Payne’s skyline taking the win with a 6.81s over Haramis’ 7.16s, with the latter losing traction at the hit of the throttle and being forced to recover the run.

Alan Dodd was the victor in Pro Compact over Sam Kiprios, after knocking out low seven second passes all day.

Kiprios re-set his personal best throughout the day but his 8.69 in the final was not enough to best Dodd’s 7.06s.

Other winners included Josh Moore in Modified 10.5, Kellie Kidd in Extreme, Steve Smith in J315, Danny Lownsdowne in J275, and Teejay Graham in Street 289.

The next race on the Jamboree calendar is the inaugural Adelaide Jamboree at the new Dragway at the Bend on the November 4.