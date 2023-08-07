Doohan back in the shop window after F2 revival

Jack Doohan is hoping he has thrust himself back into the shop window after reviving his F2 campaign with back-to-back feature race wins.

Following a wretched start to the season due to fundamental problems with his Virtuosi car, Doohan has bounced back over the past five rounds after the issues were corrected.

Even prior to the most recent two rounds in Hungary and Belgium, the 20-year-old Australian appeared out of the championship picture.

But following back-to-back feature race victories, Doohan has given himself a shot at the title as he heads into the final three rounds after the summer break, 38 points behind Theo Pourchaire.

Significantly, with Doohan again driving a car worthy of his talent, it has also likely opened doors for the future that may have been starting to close given what transpired earlier in the campaign.

Asked by Speedcafe whether he felt he was back in the shop window again, Doohan replied: “I think so.

“You can only focus on what’s in your control, and luckily now, when I’ve been given the car, I’m able to perform, especially the last few rounds.

“I was lucky [at Spa-Francorchamps]. I still think we were one of the quickest on track, I was just out of position in qualifying. The safety car brought me back to the prime position.

“If I continue this, and I can make this a permanent thing, which we know is difficult, then hopefully it puts me in a good position for whatever comes.”

At this stage, with Doohan approaching the end of his F2 career as drivers are only allowed two years in the series before moving on, he has nothing in the pipeline with regard to next season.

“Currently, no,” said Alpine reserve driver Doohan when asked if he had plans in place for his future.

“I’m doing my utmost possible to really get this championship back on track. It’s better late than ever.

“I need to just continue to try and do the best that I can, to win as many races as possible, be at the front in the feeder series to Formula 1, and hopefully that can give me a great opportunity going forward.

“But as we know, we need to deliver, we need to perform in this current series, so I’ll continue to try and do that.”