Brown set to replace Shane van Gisbergen

Will Brown is set to replace Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Eight Race Engineering, paving the way for the three-time Supercars champion’s move to NASCAR next year.

Speedcafe understands that the Erebus Motorsport driver, who sits second in the drivers’ standings behind team-mate Brodie Kostecki, will move to the Red Bull Ampol Team for 2024 alongside Broc Feeney.

That’s despite Brown’s current deal with Erebus Motorsport not expiring until the end of 2024.

The move has been orchestrated by van Gisbergen’s exit from the series following a stunning win-on-debut in the NASCAR Cup Series on the streets of Chicago last month.

Following what was a cameo with Trackhouse Racing for van Gisbergen, the New Zealander initially said he intended to carry on in Supercars until the end of 2025, when his current Triple Eight deal ends.

Team Principal Jamie Whincup, however, stated that he would not stand in his star driver’s way should he secure a deal overseas sooner, sentiment echoed by Team Manager Mark Dutton at last weekend’s Sydney Motorsport Park round.

It was at the Sydney event that van Gisbergen publicly confirmed his desire to leave Supercars ahead of his current contract’s end, but he similarly stated that his desire not to abandon the team and leave them without a suitable replacement upon his exit.

It’s believed that the Kiwi himself was actively contacting drivers to enable his move ahead of the decision to sign Will Brown.

Former Triple Eight Race Engineering boss and Speedcafe columnist Roland Dane told The Daily Telegraph:

“Broc for me is superstar material. His ability, his commitment and his results without question are of the very highest drawer at the moment and he represents a massive part of the future for Supercars, let alone Triple Eight.

“I wouldn’t have an issue if I was Triple Eight in having Broc as my lead driver next year if that’s what it took, but I think there are a few options out there.

“You never know who might come out of the woodwork, who not necessarily Triple Eight want to buy out of a contract, but maybe a driver wants to buy himself out of a contract.

“When you shake the tree, sometimes things fall out that are unexpected.”

Van Gisbergen will make his second NASCAR start this weekend, making his oval debut in the Truck Series on Friday ahead of his Cup Series return at Indianapolis.