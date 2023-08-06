Truex Jr. to return for 19th NASCAR Cup season

Martin Truex Jr. will return for a 19th full-time NASCAR Cup Series season in 2024.

The agreement was signed on Friday night at Michigan International Speedway prior to the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday.

The deal ends months of speculation and uncertainty concerning the future for both the 2017 champion and the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota that he’s piloted over the past five seasons.

The 43-year-old leads the standings with four races left until the start of the Cup Series playoffs. He has already earned three victories and looks every bit like one of the top drivers on the grid.

Truex Jr contemplated retirement for the second consecutive summer but ultimately decided against it.

“It didn’t feel right to not come back and keep doing what we’re doing,” Truex said during a scheduled media availability on Saturday at Michigan. “I’m excited to get this out of the way and continue to work on this year. I’m excited for next year as well.”

Truex pondered life after racing last summer before deciding in June that he would return in 2023. He waited until August to make this decision for 2024. Is it too early to start asking about 2024?

“Please don’t,” he said with a chuckle.

His car owner, Joe Gibbs, has playfully pushed for Truex to sign an extension all summer. After their victory last month at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the 82-year-old said he made Truex an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“He tells me the same thing every year, that I’m right in the middle of trying to make this decision,” Gibbs said that day. “I go, come on, what are you talking about, man? You’re making money, you’re having fun, you’re driving race cars. Come on!”

As it turns out, Gibbs couldn’t be denied.

“We’re really thrilled,” Gibbs said. “Johnny Morris and all those guys at Bass Pro (Shops) are all excited about it. Auto Owners [and] Reser’s too. Our sponsors are so fired up. We love Martin. I think he’s on top of his game right now.”

This is just a one-year extension but Gibbs is hoping for more beyond that.

“I told him I think he has five more years,” Gibbs said.

For his part, Truex says the commitment required to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series, from the 38 weekends of travel across 40 weeks plus all the mid-week sponsorship and simulator obligations is the primary thing that gives him pause.

“But I’ve come to terms with all that,” Truex said.

“I’m looking forward to continuing all that stuff. It’s part of the job and comes with the territory. You’re not going to half-ass this job so I’m excited and ready. We have a great thing going. I have a great team, they’re amazing. I love working with them and I’m happy to keep that going.”