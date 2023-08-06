Supercars drivers opinions divided over Waters’ radio call

Supercars drivers are divided over how radio communications should be treated after Cam Waters’ brutal call-out over team radio was broadcast during last Saturday night’s Race 18.

Waters was heading for what looked like a solid podium finish in the #6 Monster Energy Tickford Mustang but was handed a five-second time penalty for a pit-lane infringement, with Race Control deeming an ‘unsafe release’ in front of the #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro of Broc Feeney.

When informed of the penalty, Waters expletive-laden outburst over the radio became the topic of debate among drivers, with opinions divided on whether such comments should be broadcast.

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert defended his former team-mate, suggesting that drivers shouldn’t be quoted in the heat of the moment.

While Shane van Gisbergen said that he agreed what Waters said – but would not elaborate on the topic – Andre Heimgartner, who was second behind the Red Bull Ampol Racing driver on Sunday, was less sympathetic to whether they should have been broadcast.

“Everyone knows people listen to the radio. So I mean, it’s only a select few drivers – most of us up here are trying to make a living, and there’s a few that are putting their foot in it and throwing their toys out of the cot,” said Heimgartner.

“Obviously, in the heat of the moment he got upset, but everyone knows that what’s said on the radio goes on the telecasts and can be recorded, whatever, that’s why you generally try not to swear and have a hissy fit too much.”

Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Anton De Pasquale was also critical of the comments themselves, more so than the fact that they were broadcast.

“Depends on the situation. I guess if you’re in a battle and you’re upset at something, that’s one thing, but having a dig at the sport’s probably not ideal,” said the #11 Mustang driver.

“Because like Andre said, there’s a lot of us love the sport, we’re happy to stick around in it.

“At the same time, I don’t know what happened in his race too much; obviously, didn’t go to his plan and [he] was pretty upset – it does hurt when you lose podiums and stuff. And mate, everyone’s got a different personality and they react to things different; I’m not sure I don’t hang out with him enough to know if that’s a normal reaction.”

Waters wasn’t the only controversy over profanity at the Sydney SuperNight, with Erebus Racing Team Principal Barry Ryan fined over comments made during a live broadcast interview.

Even here, Speedcafe’s Mark Fogarty makes the case for allowing Ryan off the leash, while Roland Dane – in his weekly Speedcafe column – issued a counterpoint, suggesting that Supercars needs to issue ‘very clear guidance’ on what is acceptable over team radio.