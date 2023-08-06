Sports Sedan Champ Caruso wins Round 2

Reigning Precision National Sports Sedan title holder Jordan Caruso hit back after an engine drama in Race 1 to win Races 2 and 3 at Queensland Raceway.

It was Round 2 for the thunderous sedans taking part in the second round at the Shannons Trophy Series. Caruso in the Audi/Chev took the honours and both of Sunday’s races ahead of Tony Ricciardello (Alfa/Chev). This year’s points leader Ash Jarvis (Holden Monaro/Chev), continued his consistency to place third overall.

Race 2 produced a stunning opening phase, with Caruso and Ricciardello exchanging paint and the lead several times before Caruso consolidated in front. Watching on from close behind was Steven Tamasi (Holden Calibra/Chev), waiting until later in the race to mount a challenge.

However, two Safety Cars would negate that opportunity. The first came when Travis Condon (Corolla/Chev) stopped out of Turn 6 with a dry sump pump failure, Tim Tritton (Prelude/Chev) pulled off with an exhaust issue, Tony Saint (Mazda RX-7/Chev) lost drive, and Nick Smith (RX-7/Nissan Turbo) had a failed cam sensor.

The race went green, and Will Fercher (Toyota 86/Chev) spun off at Turn 1 and brought out the Safety Car again. The field filed across the finish line with Jarvis fourth, in front of Anthony Cox (Saab/Dodge), Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev), and Ryan Humfrey (Ford Falcon/Chev).

Caruso jumped straight to the front in the last race and controlled it from there, and even set a new class record. Ricciardello maintained second throughout, while Tamasi sat in third until the oil pump failed, and he retired.

Cox passed Jarvis and looked likely to place third until he spun at Turn 6. Jarvis ultimately picked up third, while Cox recovered to place fourth. There was multi-car dice going on futher down the order that involved Mark Duggan (Aston Martin/Chev), Chris Donnelly (Falcon/Chev), Humfrey, Darren Currie (MARC II Mustang) and Steve Lacey (Chev Camaro).

The latter went out with boiling fuel while Donnelly’s car caught fire, luckily erupting at the top of the pitlane where it could be attended to quickly. That left Humfrey ahead of Currie, Duggan, Fercher, Matt Longhurst (Honda Integra), Saint and Ray Hislop (Ford Falcon FG).

The next round of the Sports Sedans will be at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of Sydney Masterblast ’23 on September 9-10.