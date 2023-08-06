Nemechek claims fifth NASCAR Xfinity win

John Hunter Nemechek was in championship form on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

It wasn’t so much that he earned a division leading fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this season, but it was more about how he accomplished the feat. For one, he had to overcome his involvement in a Lap 14 crash with teammates Ty Gibbs and Sammy Smith.

Gibbs gestured angrily at Nemechek under the ensuing caution. Gibbs spun due to contact from Nemechek behind him but only because he got loose on corner exit. Smith actually got the worst of it due to getting hit by Carson Hocevar, who himself had nowhere to go.

Despite that, Nemechek made his way to the front and led the most laps, before needing to survive a restart with seven laps to go. The race tested his #20 Joe Gibbs Racing team in holistic fashion and he responded to each challenge with a figurative perfect score.

It was a subdued victory lane for Nemechek, who instead used the platform to apologize to his teammates, taking responsibility for the incident.

“I have to apologize to Ty,” Nemechek said after climbing out of his car. “I’ve been the one who’s been very vocal about team-mates here recently. I put him in a bad aero spot. I got him loose, and he couldn’t check up.

“It’s my mistake. I hate that we both spun early, but at least we were able to rebound. I know he’s not too happy with me, and he has every right not to be.”

Josh Berry in the JR Motorsports No. 8 started from the pole and finished second without leading a single lap. He took the final restart from the front row but just didn’t have enough to beat Nemechek over a seven-lap dash.

“We just felt really tight that last run,” Berry said. “I was kind of inching in on him for a while (before the last caution), and then we kind of leveled out… Overall, we were a little too tight to make a run at him there.”

Justin Allgaier, driving the JR Motorsports No. 7, had equal reasons to Gibbs to be the most frustrated driver after the race.

Allgaier led all 30 laps of the opening stage, but a slow pit stop during the ensuing break cost him eight positions. He drove all the way back to second by the end of the second stage but a penalty for a crewman over the wall too soon during a green flag stop on Lap 97 sent him to the rear of the field. He finished 14th with a car that looked capable of winning the race.

The win leaves Nemechek in a tie with Austin Hill for the Xfinity Series points lead. Parker Kligerman gained four points on Sheldon Creed for the final provisional playoff spot with five races remaining in the regular season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 Results

1. John Hunter Nemechek

2. Josh Berry

3. Brandon Jones

4. Ty Gibbs

5. Sam Mayer

6. Riley Herbst

7. Ross Chastain

8. Parker Kligerman

9. Parker Retzlaff

10. Jeb Burton

11. Austin Hill

12. Sheldon Creed

13. Ryan Sieg

14. Justin Allgaier

15. Daniel Hemric

16. Cole Custer

17. Brett Moffitt

18. Anthony Alfredo

19. Kyle Sieg

20. Chandler Smith

21. Kaz Grala

22. Josh Williams

23. Ryan Ellis

24. Jeffrey Earnhardt

25. Sage Karam

26. Jeremy Clements

27. Joe Graf Jr

28. Dawson Cram

29. Brennan Poole

30. Garrett Smithley

31. Stefan Parsons

32. Carson Hocevar

33. Blaine Perkins

34. Patrick Emerling

35. Kyle Weatherman

36. Connor Mosack

37. Mason Maggio

38. Sammy Smith