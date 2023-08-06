Maatouk Leads Pro qualifying at 2023 Brisbane Jamboree

Anthony Maatouk in his iconic VLGOD Holden Calais knocked out a 6.62s to qualify in the number one position in the headline Pro FX category at the 2023 Garrett Brisbane Jamboree.

With two days of testing prior to the event, teams were expecting to be on the mark in terms of car set-up, but unseasonably warm weather threw the teams a significant curveball through qualifying.

A series of unfortunate track clean up delays also contributed, with many racers finding the weak points of their car’s mechanical abilities.

George Rehayem was the only other car to dip into the six-second zone, with a 6.78s run.

Unfortunately the anticipated Debut of Rod Harvey’s repaired and re-bodied Supra was derailed at the last minute.

PHOTOS: 2023 Brisbane Jamboree Saturday.

Harvey had planned to race this weekend and had even made a shakedown test pass on Friday when the team received word that the shipping schedule to get the car to Orlando, Florida for the World Sport Compact challenge in October had been brought forward.

Stew Walsh knocked down the number one spot in Pro Mod with a 5.88s at over 250mph, with Rob Harrington just behind him with a 6.02s. Pro Compact was the tightest of the qualified field with only a tenth of a second covering the top four qualifiers.

Anthony Daquino from Sydney will lead the field into race day, with a 7.09s from Alan Dodd, Simon Ioannou and Sam Kiprios.

George Haramis was the class of the field in Pro Turbo with a 6.75s best after three rounds of qualifying, with Jason Payne the only other car in the sixes with a 6.84s.

Some impressive performances from the more off-street orientated categories saw Luke Redman top qualify in Modified compact with an 8.29s leading a big 19 car field.

Street Compact was also strongly supported with 37 cars vying for success with Queensland’s Chris Johnson qualifying #1 with his 13B rotary-powered car.

J275 was strongly supported with Danny Landsdowne in his VL Holden Commodore wagon knocking out low seven second passes to pace the 14-car field.

Race Day for Jamboree kicks off on Sunday, with the event also live streamed on the official Jamboree YouTube channel.