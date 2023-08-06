Haas technical boss in favour of tight F1 rule book

Proscriptive technical rules are key to underpinning the sport’s on track product, according to Haas technical director, Simone Resta.

F1’s latest generation of cars are designed to the most restrictive technical rules in the sport’s history.

It’s resulted in cars that bear more than a passing resemblance, with an expert eye needed to identify the subtle differences of one over another.

While that stifles large-scale innovation, it has produced a product that has seen better on-track action than we’ve seen in recent years – even if Red Bull has dominated 2023.

“You can look at things from a different point of view,” Resta told Speedcafe.

“I suppose from a pure technical point of view, in a virtual world, you can say that, yeah, if you just add a spending limit overall, with a very big book of what you can do and what you can’t do, and everything is clear, that could be enough to cover the topic and leave maximum technical freedom.

“On the other hand, I suppose this is if you look at things from a different point of view, not from pure technical point of view but from more like a managerial point of view, between teams, I can see that this is a sport, and these are sports where the sport benefits where, in a way, there’s some level of convergence of performance within teams and the gaps are reduced.”

Formula 1 was once largely uninhibited by technical rules, with broad limits on car size and engine displacement the crux of it.

Over the years, rules have been introduced to keep a lid on costs and performance – the latter important as car development out-paces the ability of tracks to ensure they can race safely.

However, there’s now an argument surrounding the cost cap, and the effective ceiling that places on teams.

With regulations on what they can spend, there is a natural limit on development, but one that could be otherwise unrestricted to encourage innovation.

Resta understands the concept, and while the technical side of him is in favour of it, he is pragmatic and understands the requirements of the sport from a commercial standpoint.

“I guess what we’re seeing in those last few years is that, despite the fact that there is still a certain gap between the fastest cars and the other cars, overall the gap is reducing,” he said.

“The midfield is much more tight and this is getting closer.

“In terms of pure sport, it’s a plus.

“I don’t like them [technical rules] in particular, or all the technical people don’t like it too much,” he added.

“There are additional constraints, they make everyone’s life a bit more difficult, but in a way, between brackets – big brackets – they held the sport probably in achieving smaller differences between the cars.”

Those smaller differences lead to more competition and, with it, the potential for more winners and a better show.

It’s therefore highly unlikely the ruleset will be simplified as it looks to lock down its next set of regulations, for 2026.