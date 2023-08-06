Debutant Buckley takes clean sweep in 86 Scholarship Series

Alice Buckley became the fourth driver in as many rounds to score a clean sweep of victories in the TGRA Scholarship Series with victory in Races 2 and 3 at Queensland Raceway.

She led most of the way in the morning outing for a narrow win before she had to come from behind to win the afternoon race.

“I wasn’t expecting it as I am new to the category,” she said afterwards, adding that it was never the plan to do both this series and the main Toyota 86 series.

As in the first race on Saturday, her major rival was Lachlan Bloxsom who finished less than 0.4s behind in both races. He chased Buckley at the start of Race 2, then briefly led when they had contact at Turn 3.

He was able to grab the lead in the third. However, it was short-lived for Buckley quickly regathered it and stayed in front for the remainder.

“I put the pressure on her at every corner but couldn’t get past. I did get in front [in the earlier race] but not the way I wanted to do it,” Bloxsom admitted.

Race 2 finished behind the Safety Car after Ryan Tomsett had dramas under brakes at Turn 6 and cannoned into Glen Ebert and put both, along with Charlie Parker, in the gravel trap.

Connor Roberts finished third in Race 2, ahead of Mason Harvey who started rear of the grid after his DNF in Race 1. Then followed Lincoln Taylor, Shayne Nowickyj, Zoe Woods and Salvatore Imbrogno.

In the last race it was a tight battle for third. Harvey was third initially before passed by Taylor. On the final lap, Harvey was able to regain third but at Turn 6 Taylor was able to get alongside and win the drag to the flag.

Woods shadowed the two to the flag while Roberts who placed third for the round, was just in front of Nowickyj at the finish, as Karlai Warner, Imbrogno, Summer Rintoule, Parker and Cruz Frost followed.